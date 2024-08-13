Barracuda sign forward White

The San Jose Barracuda have signed forward Colin White to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

White played 21 games with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season, recording five goals and five assists. He also appeared in 28 games in the NHL between Pittsburgh and Montreal.

Entering his ninth pro season in 2024-25, White has compiled 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points in 72 career AHL contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Belleville and Binghamton.

White was originally a first-round pick (21st overall) by Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Draft, and has tallied 44 goals and 69 assists for 113 points in 320 career AHL contests with Ottawa, Florida, Pittsburgh and Montreal. He reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Panthers in 2023, playing 21 postseason games.