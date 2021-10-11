Barre-Boulet claimed off waivers by Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have claimed forward Alex Barre-Boulet off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Barre-Boulet, who signed a new three-year contract with the Lightning on July 30, made his NHL debut on Feb. 22, 2021, and skated in 15 games with the Lightning last season, tallying three goals. He also appeared in 10 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, scoring at least one point in each game and totaling eight goals and four assists.

Barre-Boulet won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding rookie in 2018-19, when he recorded 34 goals and 34 assists in 74 games. He followed that up with a 27-goal, 56-point season in 2019-20, participating in the AHL All-Star Classic and earning Second Team All-Star honors at year’s end.

A native of Montmagny, Que., Barre-Boulet has totaled 69 goals and 67 assists for 136 points in 144 career AHL games, all with Syracuse.