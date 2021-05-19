Barron lifts Eagles in OT

Justin Barron scored off an odd-man rush nine minutes into overtime to give the Colorado Eagles a 5-4 win over the Ontario Reign in a back-and-forth affair on Tuesday night at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.

Colorado will face San Jose on Wednesday night with a trip to the Pacific Division semifinals on the line (10 p.m. ET, AHLTV).

The 19-year-old Barron, the Colorado Avalanche’s first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, finished with three points on the night.

Defenseman Keaton Middleton notched two goals and an assist for the Eagles, netting the game-tying goal while Colorado was shorthanded with 8:47 left in regulation.

T.J. Tynan added a goal and an assist, and Riley Woods also scored for Colorado. Adam Werner earned the win in net with 27 saves.

Akil Thomas, Lias Andersson, Mikey Eyssimont and Martin Frk had the markers for the Reign. Matthew Villalta was credited with two assists in addition to making 24 saves.

Pacific Division Play-In Round

Game 1 – Tue., May 18 – (4) San Jose Barracuda 2, (7) Tucson Roadrunners 1

Game 2 – Tue., May 18 – (5) Colorado Eagles 5, (6) Ontario Reign 4 (OT)

Game 3 – Wed., May 19 – (5) Colorado vs. (4) San Jose, 7:00 PDT

— All games at Irvine, CA

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-3)

(1) Henderson Silver Knights vs. Play-In Winner

Game 1 – Fri., May 21 – Play-In Winner vs. Henderson, 7:00 PDT

Game 2 – Sun., May 23 – Henderson vs. Play-In Winner, 1:00 PDT

Game 3 – Mon., May 24 – Play-In Winner vs. Henderson, 1:00 PDT (if necessary)

— All games at Las Vegas, NV

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-3)

(2) Bakersfield Condors vs. (3) San Diego Gulls

Game 1 – Fri., May 21 – San Diego vs. Bakersfield, 6:00 PDT

Game 2 – Sun., May 23 – Bakersfield vs. San Diego, 5:00 PDT

Game 3 – Mon., May 24 – San Diego vs. Bakersfield, 6:00 PDT (if necessary)

— All games at Bakersfield, CA

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3; to conclude by May 29)

Semifinal #1 winner vs. Semifinal #2 winner

Game 1 – TBD

Game 2 – TBD

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)

— All games at home of higher seed