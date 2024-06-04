Baumgartner heading to Ottawa as assistant coach

Nolan Baumgartner, a member of the American Hockey League Hall of Fame, has been named an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators, joining the staff of new head coach Travis Green.

Baumgartner spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, helping the club to consecutive berths in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Baumgartner previously worked with Green an assistant with the Utica Comets (2013-17) and Vancouver Canucks (2017-22). He was also an assistant coach with the Chicago Wolves in 2012-13.

Baumgartner spent the majority of his 16-year professional playing career in the AHL, appearing in 878 games and notching 83 goals and 307 assists for 390 points, including two stints with the Moose (2002-05, 07-11). He is Manitoba’s franchise leader in AHL games played with 385, and served as team captain in 2004-05 and again in 2010-11.

Baumgartner appeared in three AHL All-Star Classics during his career, serving as playing captain for the Canadian team in 2010. He also played 86 postseason games in the AHL, including a trip to the Calder Cup Finals with Manitoba in 2009.

Also joining Ottawa as an assistant coach is long-time AHL and NHL coach Mike Yeo. Yeo spent six seasons as an assistant with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2000-06, and led the Houston Aeros to the Calder Cup Finals as head coach in 2010-11.