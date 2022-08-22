Bears add Fortin, Scarfo

The Hershey Bears have signed forwards Alexandre Fortin and Ryan Scarfo to American Hockey League contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Fortin skated in 34 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket last season, recording four goals and five assists for nine points. He added seven goals and six assists in 12 games with Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

In 201 games over five AHL seasons with Laval, Colorado and Rockford, Fortin has notched 22 goals and 40 assists for 62 points. Fortin has also played 24 games in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, tallying three goals and three assists.

Scarfo played 63 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans last season and tallied four goals and eight assists for 12 points, all AHL career highs. He also made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut.

Scarfo has appeared in 128 AHL games with Rochester, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Belleville, totaling 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points.