Bears add three-time All-Star Hunt to blue line

The Hershey Bears have signed defenseman Brad Hunt to an American Hockey League contract.

Hunt completed his 12th professional season in 2023-24, recording 16 goals and 33 assists for a team-best 49 points in 70 games while serving as captain of the AHL’s Colorado Eagles. Among league defensemen, Hunt tied for first in goals and ranked second in points, and he was voted a First Team AHL All-Star.

Hunt was also selected as Colorado’s team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his community efforts last season.

A native of Ridge Meadows, B.C., Hunt has totaled 80 goals and 199 assists for 279 points in 381 career AHL games with Colorado, Chicago, Bakersfield and Oklahoma City. He has played in three AHL All-Star Classics and has earned postseason all-star honors three times in his career, including a Second Team selection in 2014-15 and First Team nods in 2013-14 as well as last year.

Hunt has also skated in 288 games in the National Hockey League with Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville, Vegas, Minnesota, Vancouver and Colorado, compiling 26 goals and 60 assists for 88 points.