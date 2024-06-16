Bears bounce back to even Finals with Game 2 win

HERSHEY, Pa. (theahl.com) … An opportunistic Hershey Bears club evened up the Calder Cup Finals with a 5-2 win over Coachella Valley at Giant Center on Sunday evening.

The series shifts west with the Firebirds hosting the next three games, beginning Tuesday night.

The Bears went more than 12 minutes without a shot on goal before Jimmy Huntington scored to break a 1-1 tie with 6:59 left in the second period. Pierrick Dubé tallied less than four minutes later to make it 3-1, and Hardy Häman Aktell scored twice in the third period to secure the win.

Hunter Shepard turned aside 32 of 34 shots, as the Firebirds outshot Hershey by a total of 34-21 for the game.

Luke Henman and Marian Studenic had the goals for Coachella Valley, while Chris Driedger stopped 16 of 20 shots in net.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Coachella Valley 4, HERSHEY 3

Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – HERSHEY 5, Coachella Valley 2

Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 9:00

*Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern