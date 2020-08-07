Bears bring back Moulson for 2020-21

The Hershey Bears have announced that they have re-signed forward Matt Moulson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Moulson, 36, will enter his 15th professional season having skated in 1,017 pro games. He scored a team-leading 22 goals and totaled 41 points in 62 games for the Bears in 2019-20, and served as captain of the Eastern Conference squad at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Moulson has appeared in 367 regular-season games over six AHL seasons with Hershey, Ontario and Manchester, totaling 142 goals and 167 assists for 309 points. He is the AHL’s current ironman, having played 179 consecutive games since joining the Reign in December 2017.

A native of North York, Ont., Moulson has also played 650 games in the National Hockey League with Los Angeles, the New York Islanders, Buffalo and Minnesota, registering 176 goals and 193 assists for 369 points.