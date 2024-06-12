Bears-Firebirds rematch on tap for 2024 Calder Cup Finals

For the first time in 33 years, two teams will meet in the Calder Cup Finals for the second year in a row as the Hershey Bears square off against the Coachella Valley Firebirds beginning Friday night at Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.

Last year’s championship series is widely considered one of the best Finals in league history, culminating with the Bears becoming the first AHL team ever to win the Calder Cup on a sudden-death overtime goal in Game 7.

The Eastern Conference champions are in the Finals for the 25th time in franchise history and the seventh time since becoming the top affiliate of the Washington Capitals in 2005. Under head coach Todd Nelson, Hershey is bidding to become the 10th repeat champion in league history (Buffalo 1943-44, Cleveland 1953-54, Hershey 1958-59, Springfield 1960-61-62, Rochester 1965-66, Nova Scotia 1976-77, Maine 1978-79, Springfield 1990-91, Hershey 2009-10).

Led by former Stanley Cup winning head coach Dan Bylsma, the Firebirds – top development team of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken – are the fourth club in league history to reach the Calder Cup Finals in each of its first two seasons (Syracuse 1937-38, Nova Scotia 1972-73, Maine 1978-79).

The last Finals rematch occurred in 1991, when the Springfield Indians defeated the Rochester Americans again for their second straight championship.