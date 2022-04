The Hershey Bears made a bit of hockey history on Tuesday afternoon when they earned the franchise’s 3,000th regular-season victory.

The Bears, members of the American Hockey League since 1938, join only the National Hockey League’s Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings as pro hockey teams with 3,000 wins.

Hershey defeated Bridgeport, 4-3 in overtime, for the milestone victory.