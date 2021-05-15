News

Bears grab North Division title

by AHL PR

With a 3-2 win over Binghamton on Saturday afternoon, the Hershey Bears have clinched the F.G. (Teddy) Oke Trophy as the champions of the AHL’s North Division for 2020-21.

It is the Bears’ 20th division title and first since 2016. Hershey has won six division crowns since affiliating with the Washington Capitals in 2005-06.

With one game remaining on its schedule, Hershey has a league-best record of 23-7-2-0 (.750).

One of the oldest trophies in North American sports, the Oke Trophy was first presented to the London Panthers, champions of the Canadian Professional Hockey League, in 1927.

Related Posts

Capitals sign Bears coach Carbery to extension
AHL announces weekend schedule changes
Phantoms-Bears game Wednesday postponed
Phantoms games postponed this weekend