Bears grab North Division title

With a 3-2 win over Binghamton on Saturday afternoon, the Hershey Bears have clinched the F.G. (Teddy) Oke Trophy as the champions of the AHL’s North Division for 2020-21.

It is the Bears’ 20th division title and first since 2016. Hershey has won six division crowns since affiliating with the Washington Capitals in 2005-06.

With one game remaining on its schedule, Hershey has a league-best record of 23-7-2-0 (.750).

One of the oldest trophies in North American sports, the Oke Trophy was first presented to the London Panthers, champions of the Canadian Professional Hockey League, in 1927.