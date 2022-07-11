Bears’ Moulson announces retirement

Hershey Bears captain Matt Moulson has announced his retirement from professional hockey after 16 seasons and 1,074 games.

Moulson has joined the Toronto Maple Leafs as a pro scout.

The 38-year-old Moulson finished his career skating five seasons in the AHL with Hershey (2019-22) and the Ontario Reign (2017-19). He was selected to captain the Eastern Conference at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, and helped the Bears to the best record in the AHL during the abbreviated 2020-21 season.

Moulson tallied 17 points in 24 games in 2021-22 before undergoing season-ending back surgery. He skated in his final game on Dec. 27, 2021, recording a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Moulson totaled 159 goals and 191 assists for 350 points in 424 career AHL games with Hershey, Ontario and the Manchester Monarchs (2006-09). The native of North York, Ont., also played 650 games in the National Hockey League with Los Angeles, the New York Islanders, Buffalo and Minnesota, registering 176 goals and 193 assists for 369 points.