Bears put Wolf Pack in 0-2 hole with Game 2 win

Mason Morelli notched a goal and an assist as Hershey opened up a 2-0 series lead in the Atlantic Division finals with a 4-2 victory over Hartford on Saturday evening at Giant Center.

The Wolf Pack will host Game 3 on Wednesday facing elimination in the best-of-five series.

Morelli opened the scoring with a power-play goal 3:12 into the contest, his third goal of the postseason.

Hartford tied it up later in the first period on Will Cuylle’s first pro playoff goal, but the Bears regained the lead for good just 1:12 later when Morelli set up Beck Malenstyn.

Mike Vecchione and Hendrix Lapierre tacked on insurance goals for the Bears, and Hunter Shepard made 25 saves to pick up his fifth win of the postseason.

Tanner Fritz tallied two assists for the Wolf Pack, who have lost consecutive games for the first time since a four-game slide from Mar. 5-11.

Atlantic Division Finals (best-of-5)

A2-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 – Thu., May 11 – HERSHEY 3, Hartford 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 – Sat., May 13 – HERSHEY 4, Hartford 2

Game 3 – Wed., May 17 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 19 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 – Tue., May 23 – Hartford at Hershey, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern