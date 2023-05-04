Bears rattle off six straight goals, knock out Checkers

Aliaksei Protas scored twice in the third period to lift the Hershey Bears into the next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs with a 6-2 victory over Charlotte on Thursday night.

The Bears won the Atlantic Division semifinal series, three games to one. They will face the winner of the Providence-Hartford series in the division finals.

After Hershey had erased a 2-0 deficit with goals from Mason Morelli and Beck Malenstyn in the second period, Protas gave the Bears their first lead of the night with a power-play marker at 8:59 of the third. He doubled the advantage just 1:58 later with his third goal of the series.

Riley Sutter was credited with Hershey’s fifth goal when the Checkers inadvertently shot the puck into their own empty net with 2:11 to go, and Dylan McIlrath scored a second empty-netter at the 19:00 mark, his first goal in 70 games between the AHL and NHL this season.

Sam Anas and Joe Snively recorded two assists each for the Bears. Hunter Shepard (3-1) allowed two goals on the first four shots he faced, but settled in and finished with 26 saves.

Jake Wise (his first as a professional) and Riley Nash scored for Charlotte.

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A2-Hershey Bears vs. A3-Charlotte Checkers

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 28 – Hershey 5, CHARLOTTE 2 | Recap

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 29 – Hershey 5, CHARLOTTE 1 | Recap

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – Charlotte 2, HERSHEY 1 | Recap

Game 4 – Thu., May 4 – HERSHEY 6, Charlotte 2