Bears re-sign Kessy to two-year contract

The Hershey Bears have re-signed forward Kale Kessy to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Kessy skated in 21 games with Hershey in 2020-21, registering two goals, four assists and a league-high 115 penalty minutes.

Kessy has played 220 games in the AHL over eight pro seasons with Hershey, Colorado, Manitoba, Cleveland, Bakersfield and Oklahoma City, totaling 15 goals, 20 assists and 603 PIM.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Phoenix Coyotes in 2011, Kessy was named Hershey’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the community in 2019-20.