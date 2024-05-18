Bears roll again to take 2-0 series lead

Ivan Miroshnichenko scored two more goals and Hunter Shepard stopped 22 shots as the Hershey Bears followed up their Game 1 romp with a 4-2 win over Hartford in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals at Giant Center on Saturday night.

Down two games to none in the best-of-five series, Hartford returns home to host Game 3 on Wednesday evening.

The Bears have outscored the Wolf Pack 10-3 over the first two games, holding Hartford to a total of 38 shots on goal in six periods of play.

Miroshnichenko opened the scoring 2:50 into Game 2, and doubled the lead with a highlight-reel tally in the second period. The 20-year-old forward, Washington’s first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has scored five goals in his last three games.

Ethen Frank netted his fifth goal of the postseason, and Hendrix Lapierre scored his third playoff goal with a deflection of a Jake Massie point shot.

Shepard held the Wolf Pack scoreless for more than 57 minutes, allowing only two late goals off redirections by Jake Leschyshyn and Adam Sýkora.

Dylan Garand, who missed Game 1 while on recall to the New York Rangers, returned to the Wolf Pack and stopped 23 shots.

Attendance at Giant Center was 10,714.

(Hershey leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 16 – HERSHEY 6, Hartford 1

Game 2 – Sat., May 18 – HERSHEY 4, Hartford 2

Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Hartford at Hershey, 5:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern