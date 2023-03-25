Bears secure playoff spot

The Hershey Bears clinched a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday with a 4-1 win at Syracuse.

The Bears (38-16-5-3, 84 pts.) will head to the postseason for the 70th time in their storied history. The 11-time Calder Cup champions have qualified for the postseason 14 times in 16 tries since becoming the top affiliate of the Washington Capitals in 2005.

Six teams will reach the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Atlantic Division; the top two finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place teams square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.