The Hershey Bears have signed forward Jimmy Huntington to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Huntington played 51 games for the Milwaukee Admirals in 2022-23 and tallied nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points. He added two goals and four assists in 15 postseason games as the Admirals reached the Western Conference Finals.

Over four pro seasons, Huntington has skated in 173 AHL games with Milwaukee and Syracuse, totaling 27 goals and 53 assists for 80 points.