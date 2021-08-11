Bears sign Jordan Subban to AHL deal

The Hershey Bears have signed defenseman Jordan Subban to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Subban joins the Bears after having most recently played in Austria during the 2019-20 season. In four AHL campaigns between 2015 and 2019, Subban skated in 232 games and notched 34 goals and 69 assists for 103 points playing for Utica, Ontario and Toronto.

A native of Rexdale, Ont., Subban participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2016-17, during a season in which he scored a career-high 16 goals.

Subban was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft by Vancouver. He is the younger brother New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban.