Bears strike early, often in Game 1 win over Hartford

Hershey opened the Atlantic Division Finals on Thursday night with a convincing 6-1 win over Hartford at Giant Center.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Saturday.

The Wolf Pack lost starting goaltender Dylan Garand to recall by the New York Rangers shortly before the game, and the Bears jumped quickly on Olof Lindbom, with Chase Priskie scoring on just Hershey’s second shot of the game.

Ethen Frank scored his fourth goal of the postseason – and his third game-winner – on a power play early in the second period, and Alex Limoges and Garrett Roe added goals 1:07 apart later in the middle frame.

Ivan Miroshnichenko and Jimmy Huntington tacked on goals in the third period, and Lucas Johansen, Hendrix Lapierre, Joe Snively and Henrik Rybinski added two assists apiece for the Bears.

Jake Leschyshyn scored the only goal for the Wolf Pack, his third goal in the last two contests.

Lindbom, the Rangers’ second-round selection in the 2018 NHL Draft, finished with 23 saves on 28 shots in his Calder Cup Playoff debut. Talyn Boyko finished up in the first AHL appearance of his career.

Hunter Shepard needed just 13 saves to earn his 10th consecutive win against Hartford. The Bears finished Game 1 with a 30-14 advantage in shots on goal.

(Hershey leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 16 – HERSHEY 6, Hartford 1

Game 2 – Sat., May 18 – Hartford at Hershey, 7:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Hartford at Hershey, 5:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern