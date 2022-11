The Belleville Senators have acquired forward Brennan Saulnier from the Laval Rocket in exchange for future considerations.

Saulnier has yet to appear in an AHL game this season. He has one assist in two games with Trois-Rivieres of the ECHL.

Saulnier is in his fifth pro season and has skated in 59 career AHL contests, all with Lehigh Valley, recording seven goals and six assists for 13 points.

A native of Halifax, N.S., Saulnier played four seasons at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.