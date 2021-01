The Belleville Senators have signed defenseman Colby Williams to a one-year AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Williams, 25, recorded six assists in 31 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears last season. He has spent his entire four-year pro career with Hershey, totaling seven goals and 42 assists for 49 points in 196 regular-season contests.

Williams was a sixth-round pick by the Washington Capitals in the 2015 NHL Draft.