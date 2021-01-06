Belleville bringing back LaBate

The Belleville Senators have re-signed forward Joseph LaBate to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

LaBate posted career highs with 16 assists, 26 points and a plus-19 rating in 47 games with Belleville last season, his fifth pro campaign.

A native of Eagan, Minn., LaBate has appeared in 262 career AHL contests with Belleville and Utica, compiling 40 goals and 46 assists for 86 points.

LaBate was a fourth-round pick by Vancouver in the 2011 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut with the Canucks in 2016-17, skating in 13 games.