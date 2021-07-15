Belzile agrees to terms with Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Alex Belzile.

Belzile played 17 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2020-21, posting four goals and 10 assists for 14 points. He also skated in two games with Montreal, notching one assist, and praticed with the club during their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Belzile has skated in 256 career AHL contests with Laval, San Antonio and Hamilton, registering 58 goals and 68 assists for 146 points. He set AHL career highs in goals (19), assists (35) and points (54) with Laval in 2018-19, and represented the Rocket at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of St-Eloi, Que., Belzile made his NHL debut with the Canadiens during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, notching one assist in six postseason games.