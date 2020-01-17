Benson, Burke added to All-Star rosters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced changes to the playing rosters for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, to be held January 26-27 in Ontario, Calif.

Bakersfield Condors forward Tyler Benson and Tucson Roadrunners forward Brayden Burke have been added to the Pacific Division team roster for the event.

Benson, a second-round draft pick by Edmonton in 2016, has tallied 32 points in 36 games with the Condors this season; he finished second among all AHL rookies with 66 points in 2018-19.

Burke, also a second-year pro, has recorded 16 goals and 17 assists in 33 games this season, already matching his point total from his entire rookie campaign with Tucson.

In addition, the AHL announced that Bakersfield’s Kailer Yamamoto and Stockton’s Matthew Phillips will be unavailable for the event.

Rosters as of Jan. 17

Andrew Agozzino

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Sebastian Aho

Bridgeport Sound Tigers Jake Bean

Charlotte Checkers Paul Carey

Providence Bruins Chris Driedger

Springfield Thunderbirds Morgan Frost

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Joey Keane

Hartford Wolf Pack Matt Moulson ("C")

Hershey Bears Mike Sgarbossa

Hershey Bears Igor Shesterkin

Hartford Wolf Pack Jack Studnicka

Providence Bruins Owen Tippett

Springfield Thunderbirds Kris Knoblauch

Hartford Wolf Pack





Joey Anderson

Binghamton Devils Rudolfs Balcers

Belleville Senators Alex Barre-Boulet

Syracuse Crunch Drake Batherson

Belleville Senators Reid Boucher

Utica Comets Nathan Gerbe

Cleveland Monsters Charles Hudon

Laval Rocket Jonas Johansson

Rochester Americans Kasimir Kaskisuo

Toronto Marlies Lawrence Pilut

Rochester Americans Brogan Rafferty

Utica Comets Rasmus Sandin

Toronto Marlies Chris Taylor

Rochester Americans





Alexandre Carrier

Milwaukee Admirals Lucas Elvenes

Chicago Wolves Matthew Ford ("C")

Grand Rapids Griffins Jansen Harkins

Manitoba Moose Connor Ingram

Milwaukee Admirals Kevin Lankinen

Rockford IceHogs Joel L'Esperance

Texas Stars Gerald Mayhew

Iowa Wild Brennan Menell

Iowa Wild Derrick Pouliot

San Antonio Rampage Chris Terry

Grand Rapids Griffins Yakov Trenin

Milwaukee Admirals Karl Taylor

Milwaukee Admirals





Tyler Benson

Bakersfield Condors Joachim Blichfeld

San Jose Barracuda Brayden Burke

Tucson Roadrunners Kyle Capobianco

Tucson Roadrunners Kale Clague

Ontario Reign Martin Frk

Ontario Reign Glenn Gawdin

Stockton Heat Lane Pederson

Tucson Roadrunners Cal Petersen

Ontario Reign Anthony Stolarz

San Diego Gulls T.J. Tynan

Colorado Eagles Chris Wideman

San Diego Gulls Jay Varady

Tucson Roadrunners

Tickets for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, which include admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 26, and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 27, are available now by visiting ontarioreign.com/allstar.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Ben Bishop, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Andreas Johnsson, Martin Jones, Jonathan Marchessault, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Zach Parise, Mikko Rantanen, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Dylan Strome, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2018-19, over 7 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America.