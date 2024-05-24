Berggren, Griffins shock Admirals to extend series

Down by two goals and 12 minutes away from elimination, the Grand Rapids Griffins got a hat trick from Jonatan Berggren during a four-goal eruption in a span of 3:30, and went on to defeat Milwaukee, 4-2, in Game 4 of the Central Division Finals at Van Andel Arena on Friday night.

The winner-take-all Game 5 of the series will take place Sunday in Milwaukee (6 ET, AHLTV).

The Griffins converted on both halves of a four-minute power play to tie the game at 2-2, with Berggren scoring at the 8:03 mark of the third period and Joel L’Esperance clapping home a shot from between the circles 90 seconds later.

Carter Mazur found an open Berggren at the side of the net to give Grand Rapids its first lead of the night at 10:06, and the Swedish forward completed his second hat trick of the season with a wrister past Yaroslav Askarov at 11:33.

Sebastian Cossa (5-3) stopped all 10 shots he faced in the third period to preserve the win. He finished with 31 saves on the night.

Egor Afanasyev and Joakim Kemell notched a goal and an assist apiece for the Admirals. Afanasyev’s goal was his fifth in the last three games, while Kemell recorded his third consecutive two-point game.

Askarov (2-3) turned aside 27 shots in the game for Milwaukee.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Wed., May 15 – Grand Rapids 4, MILWAUKEE 2

Game 2 – Mon., May 20 – MILWAUKEE 5, Grand Rapids 2

Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Milwaukee 3, GRAND RAPIDS 2 (OT)

Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – GRAND RAPIDS 4, Milwaukee 2

Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern