Bibeau signs deal with Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have signed goaltender Antoine Bibeau to a one-year, two-way contract.

Bibeau made eight appearances with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves last season, posting a record of 5-2-1 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He also spent time in the NHL on the Carolina Hurricanes’ taxi squad.

Over seven pro seasons, Bibeau has played 192 games in the AHL with Chicago, Colorado, San Jose and Toronto, and shows a record of 100-64-21 with a 2.73 GAA, a .908 save percentage and 16 shutouts. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2018.

A sixth-round choice by Toronto in the 2013 NHL Draft, Bibeau has made four NHL apearances with the Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche, going 2-1-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .907 save percentage.