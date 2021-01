The Binghamton Devils have signed forward Cam Darcy to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Darcy spent the 2019-20 season with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage, tallying four goals and 14 assists for 18 points.

A seventh-round choice by Tampa Bay in the 2014 NHL Draft, Darcy has skated in 249 AHL games over five pro seasons with San Antonio, Utica and Syracuse, compiling 27 goals and 57 assists for 84 points.