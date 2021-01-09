Binghamton signs St. Denis, Martel, Brodeur

The Binghamton Devils have signed forwards Travis St. Denis and Danick Martel and goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to one-year American Hockey League contracts.

St. Denis played 60 games for the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers last season, tallying 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points.

In four AHL seasons, all with Bridgeport, St. Denis has totaled 65 goals and 71 assists for 136 points. He was the Sound Tigers’ team leader in goals (23) and points (44) in 2017-18.

Martel played 60 AHL games between the Syracuse Crunch and the Springfield Thunderbirds last season, notching 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 points.

A 20-goal scorer in each of his four full AHL campaigns, Martel has recorded 88 goals and 72 assists for 160 points in 263 contests with Syracuse, Springfield and Lehigh Valley.

Martel has also appeared in 13 career NHL games with Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, registering two assists.

Brodeur, son of New Jersey Devils great Martin Brodeur, is currently playing for Knoxville in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The fourth-year pro has spent his pro career in the SPHL, the ECHL and in Hungary’s Erste Liga. He has spent time on AHL rosters in Binghamton and San Jose, but has not seen any action.