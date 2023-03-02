Blackhawks acquire Bjork from Buffalo

The Buffalo Sabres have traded forward Anders Bjork to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.

In addition, the Rockford IceHogs have traded forward Carson Gicewicz to the Rochester Americans.

Bjork has skated in 42 games for the AHL’s Rochester Americans this season, recording eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points. He has also played one game with the Sabres.

In six pro seasons, Bjork has played 212 NHL games with Buffalo and Boston, totaling 24 goals and 29 assists for 53 points. In 71 AHL games with Rochester and Providence, he has notched 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points.

Gicewicz has recorded four goals and two assists in 43 games with Rockford this season, his second pro campaign.

In 114 career AHL games with the IceHogs, Gicewicz has tallied nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points.