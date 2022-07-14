Blackhawks bring back D. Sikura

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Dylan Sikura on a one-year, two-way contract.

Sikura returns to the organization after being chosen by Chicago in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft and spending his first two pro seasons with the Blackhawks and the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

Sikura skated in 60 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2021-22 and set career highs with 33 goals, 40 assists and 73 points, good for a tie for sixth in the league in scoring. He also posted two goals and four assists in six Calder Cup Playoff games, and notched one assist in five NHL contests with the Colorado Avalanche.

In 181 AHL games over four pro seasons with Colorado, Henderson and Rockford, Sikura has totaled 75 goals and 88 assists for 163 points. He has also recorded three goals and 14 assists in 58 NHL contests with Chicago, Vegas and Colorado.