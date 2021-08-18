Blackhawks, Entwistle agree to terms on extension

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward MacKenzie Entwistle on a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Entwistle, 22, made his National Hockey League debut last season with the Blackhawks, recording one goal and one assist in five games. He also skated in 22 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, posting four goals and eight assists for 12 points.

As a rookie in 2019-20, Entwistle registered 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 56 games with the IceHogs.

Originally a third-round pick by Arizona in the 2017 NHL Draft, Entwistle was acquired by Chicago in a trade on July 12, 2018.