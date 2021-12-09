Blackhawks, Maple Leafs complete trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Chad Krys from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Kurtis Gabriel.

Krys, 23, has recorded one assist in eight games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this season. A second-round choice by the Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Draft, Krys has played 64 career AHL games with Rockford, totaling two goals and 13 assists.

Gabriel, 28, has one goal and one assist in 13 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2021-22. The eighth-year pro has skated in 332 AHL games with Toronto, San Jose, Lehigh Valley, Binghamton and Iowa, recording 36 goals and 32 assists for 68 points. He is also a two-time winner of his team’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award.

Selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Gabriel has collected two goals and three assists in 49 NHL games with the Wild, Devils and Sharks.