Blackhawks sign AHL All-Star Gust

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward David Gust on a two-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.

In addition, the Blackhawks have recalled Gust from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, where he had been playing on an AHL contract.

Gust has appeared in 51 games with Rockford this season and has already set career highs in goals (24), assists (26) and points (50). He is currently tied for eighth in the American Hockey League in scoring. Gust also represented the IceHogs at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval earlier this month.

A native of Orland Park, Ill., Gust has skated in 303 regular-season AHL games with Rockford, Chicago, Charlotte and Bakersfield, totaling 84 goals and 94 assists for 178 points. He has also recorded five goals and 10 assists in 28 postseason games, winning a Calder Cup championship with Chicago in 2022.