Blackhawks swing deal with Flyers

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt.

Zech, 23, played 53 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season, tallying one goal and 10 assists.

In 131 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Providence, Zech has registered four goals and 32 assists with a cumulative plus-10 rating.

Barratt, 23, has played in two games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this season, his third pro campaign.

A native of Bristol, Pa., and a product of Penn State University, Barratt has totaled 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points in 92 career contests with the IceHogs. He was a third-round pick by the Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL Draft.