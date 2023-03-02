News

Blue Jackets acquire Gillies

by AHL PR
Photo: Mike Zitek

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired goaltender Jon Gillies from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a sixth-round choice in the 2023 NHL Draft and the contract of forward Jakub Voracek.

Gillies has appeared in 15 games for the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners this season, posting a record of 5-8-2 with a 3.70 goals-against average and an .878 save percentage.

In 184 career AHL games with Tucson, Providence, Lehigh Valley, Utica and Stockton, Gillies has a record of 78-71-22 with a 2.94 GAA, a .904 save percentage and nine shutouts.

Originally a third-round pick by Calgary in the 2012 NHL Draft, Gillies has made 32 career NHL appearances with the Flames, Blues and Devils, going 7-15-3 with a 3.31 GAA and an .893 save percentage.

Related Posts

Roadrunners’ Barron suspended for one game
Simpson, Gaunce lead on and off the ice in Cleveland
Carcone, Jiricek, Wolf named award winners for December
Three AHL games postponed