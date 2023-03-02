Blue Jackets acquire Gillies

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired goaltender Jon Gillies from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a sixth-round choice in the 2023 NHL Draft and the contract of forward Jakub Voracek.

Gillies has appeared in 15 games for the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners this season, posting a record of 5-8-2 with a 3.70 goals-against average and an .878 save percentage.

In 184 career AHL games with Tucson, Providence, Lehigh Valley, Utica and Stockton, Gillies has a record of 78-71-22 with a 2.94 GAA, a .904 save percentage and nine shutouts.

Originally a third-round pick by Calgary in the 2012 NHL Draft, Gillies has made 32 career NHL appearances with the Flames, Blues and Devils, going 7-15-3 with a 3.31 GAA and an .893 save percentage.