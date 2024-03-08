Blue Jackets acquire Subban

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations.

Subban has made 31 appearances with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds this season, going 11-14-4 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

In 202 career AHL games with Springfield, Rochester, Rockford and Providence, posting a record of 89-75-29 with a 2.62 GAA, a .912 save percentage and eight shutouts. He won a career-best 20 games last season before helping Rochester reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

A Toronto native, Subban was a first-round choice (24th overall) by Boston in the 2012 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 86 NHL games with Boston, Vegas, Chicago and Buffalo, going 36-33-9 with a 3.10 GAA, an .898 save percentage and three shutouts.