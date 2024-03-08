Blue Jackets acquire Zboril

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired defenseman Jakub Zboril and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Zboril has appeared in 31 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins this season, recording nine assists.

Zboril has spent the seven seasons in the Bruins organization after being selected in the first round (13th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has played 213 games in the AHL with Providence, registering 11 goals and 55 assists for 66 points.

In 76 NHL games with Boston, Zboril has recorded one goal and 15 assists.