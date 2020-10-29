Blue Jackets re-sign MacInnis

The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed center Ryan MacInnis to a one-year, two-way contract.

MacInnis, 24, completed his fourth pro season in 2019-20, tallying seven goals and 23 assists for a career-high 30 points in 45 games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters. He also made his NHL debut with Columbus, skating in his first contest on Dec. 21 vs. New Jersey and registering one assist in 10 NHL games.

MacInnis has tallied 25 goals and 60 assists for 85 points in 245 career AHL games with the Monsters, Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons. He was originally selected by Arizona in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft and was acquired by Columbus in a trade on July 18, 2018.