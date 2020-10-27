Blue Jackets re-sign Thurkauf

The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed forward Calvin Thurkauf to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.

Thurkauf, 23, posted nine goals and 17 assists for a career-best 26 points in 53 games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters last season, his third pro campaign. Thurkauf also made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets, appearing in three contests.

A seventh-round pick by Columbus in the 2016 NHL Draft, Thurkauf has skated in 154 career AHL contests with the Monsters, totaling 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 points.