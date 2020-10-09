Blue Jackets sign Bayreuther

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.

Bayreuther completed his third pro season with the AHL’s Texas Stars in 2019-20, recording six goals and 23 assists for 29 points in 59 games.

In 198 career regular-season games with Texas, Bayreuther has totaled 22 goals and 69 assists for 91 points. He skated in 22 postseason games as a rookie in 2017-18, notching three goals and five assists as the Stars reached the Calder Cup Finals.

Bayreuther made his NHL debut with Dallas in 2018-19 and notched two goals and three assists in 19 contests with the parent-club Stars.