Blue Jackets sign Berube for 2021-22

by AHL PR
Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.

Berube enters his 11th pro season in 2021-22 after making 19 appearances with the Ontario Reign last season. He posted a record of 7-9-2 with a 3.39 goals-against average and an .885 save percentage.

Berube has appeared in 223 regular-season games in the AHL with Manchester, Bridgeport, Rockford, Cleveland, Lehigh Valley, Hartford and Ontario, and shows a record of 119-81-17 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

A native of Repentigny, Que., Berube has played 34 games in the NHL with the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks, going 9-10-4 with a 3.39 GAA and an .898 save percentage.

Berube was drafted by Los Angeles in 2009 and won a Calder Cup with the Manchester Monarchs in 2015.

