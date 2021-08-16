Blue Jackets sign Bjorgvik-Holm to entry-level deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to a three-year entry-level contract.

Selected by the Blue Jackets in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Bjorgvik-Holm made his North American pro debut with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters last season and tallied one goal and four assists in 16 games. He also played 22 games for Manglerud in Norway and represented Norway at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

Bjorgvik-Holm, 19, spent the 2019-20 season with Mississauga (OHL), tallying two goals and 17 assists in 57 games.