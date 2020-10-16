Blue Jackets sign Carlsson to two-year extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

The deal is a two-way contract for the 2020-21 season and a one-way NHL contract in 2021-22.

Carlsson, 23, matched his career highs with two goals, 10 assists and 12 points in 41 games for the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters last season, and also appeared in six NHL games for the Blue Jackets.

A first-round pick (29th overall) by Columbus in the 2015 NHL Draft, Carlsson made his North American debut at the end of the 2016-17 season and has recorded six goals, 24 assists and a plus-13 rating over 144 AHL games, all with Cleveland. He has added three assists in 23 NHL games with Columbus.