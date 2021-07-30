Blue Jackets sign forward Gaunce

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Brendan Gaunce to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.

Gaunce spent the 2020-21 season with HC Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League, notching five goals and seven assists in 18 games and winning a league championship.

Gaunce has played 241 games in the AHL with Providence and Utica, recording 66 goals and 82 assists for 148 points. He helped the Comets reach the Calder Cup Finals as a rookie in 2014-15.

A first-round choice (26th overall) by Vancouver in the 2012 NHL Draft, Gaunce has played 118 games in the NHL with the Canucks and Boston Bruins and has totaled six goals and 10 assists.