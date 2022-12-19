Blue Jackets sign Richards

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Justin Richards to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Richards has recorded six goals and 11 assists for 17 points with a plus-11 rating in 23 games for the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters this season.

A third-year pro, Richards has totaled 16 goals and 26 assists in 110 career AHL games with Cleveland and Hartford.

Richards, 24, was a two-time national champion at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and originally signed as a free agent with the New York Rangers on Apr. 2, 2020. He tallied an assist in his only NHL appearance on May 8, 2021.