Blue Jackets sign Rinaldo

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, two-way contract.

Rinaldo spent the 2020-21 season with the Calgary Flames, appearing in four NHL games.

An 11-year pro, Rinaldo has skated in 143 games in the AHL with Stockton, Milwaukee, Providence and Adirondack, posting 11 goals and 20 assists with 492 penalty minutes.

Rinaldo was originally a sixth-round choice by Philadelphia in the 2008 NHL Draft, and has collected 18 goals and 24 assists with 758 PIM in 374 NHL contests with the Flyers, Boston, Arizona, Nashville and Calgary.