Blues acquire Abramov, Gaudette

The St. Louis Blues have acquired forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a deal in exchange for Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari.

Abramov, 21, was a fourth-round pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2019 NHL Draft and has recorded six goals and 10 assists in 34 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season.

In 100 games over the last two AHL seasons, Abramov has totaled 13 goals and 31 assists for 44 points. Five of his 13 goals have been game-winners for the Marlies.

Gaudette, 26, has a team-leading 20 goals along with 14 assists for 34 points in 40 games for the Marlies this season.

The fifth-year pro has played 218 games in the NHL with Vancouver, Chicago and Ottawa, registering 27 goals and 43 assists for 70 points. He was a fifth-round selection by the Canucks in the 2015 NHL Draft.