The St. Louis Blues have acquired defenseman Brady Lyle from the Boston Bruins for future considerations.

Lyle has been assigned to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.

Lyle has played in 48 AHL games with the Providence Bruins this season, notching two goals and seven assists. The 22-year-old native of North Bay, Ont., skated in 25 games as a rookie with the P-Bruins in 2020-21, posting seven goals and seven assists.

Lyle signed as a free agent with Boston on Apr. 19, 2021.