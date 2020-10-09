Blues add goaltending depth with Gillies

The St. Louis Blues have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a one-year, two-way contract.

Gillies, 26, completed his fifth pro season with the AHL’s Stockton Heat in 2019-20, posting a record of 14-10-4 with a 2.69 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and one shutout in 30 appearances.

In 160 career AHL games, all with Stockton, Gillies shows a record of 67-61-19 with a 2.92 GAA, a .906 save percentage and eight shutouts.

A third-round pick by Calgary in the 2012 NHL Draft, Gillies has appeared in 12 career NHL games with the Flames (4-5-1, 2.71, .903).